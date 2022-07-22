Sanjay Dutt Wishes 'incredible' Wife Maanayata Dutt On Her Birthday; 'You're The Reason..'

Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for his wife Maanayata Dutt as she turned a year older on Friday, July 22. The Shamshera star dropped an adorable candid glimpse of the couple on social media, while writing words of praise for his 'incredible' partner. He thanked Maanayata for keeping their family going and for ensuring that the actor brings out his best side.

Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008, following which they welcomed twins Shahraan and Iqra in 2010. Sanjay has also been vocal about how Maanayata was a pillar of strength during his cancer treatment.

Sanjay Dutt wishes 'incredible' wife Maanayata Dutt on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, July 22, the Munna Bhai actor shared a candid picture of him and Maanayata all dressed up. In the caption, he mentioned, "You are the reason that keeps me and our family going... thank you for being the incredible person you are and for always making sure I put my best foot forward. Happy Birthday Mom @maanayata. (sic)" Reacting to the sweet gesture, Maanayata dropped a trail of emojis in the comments section. Take a look.

Sanjay Dutt often dedicates special posts to his family members and on his late mother Nargis' birthday last month, he treated fans with a throwback glimpse of the mother-son duo. Remembering the iconic star, he mentioned, "Your smile kept me strong, your words kept me grounded, and your spirit lifted me at my lowest. You were the best I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, Ma."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt's period drama film Shamshera hit theatres today, July 22. The Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general named Shuddh Singh (Dutt). Sanjay Dutt was last seen in director Prashanth Neel’s blockbuster hit film KGF Chapter 2.

(Image: @duttsanjay/Instagram)