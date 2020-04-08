Sanjay Dutt's Fan Had An Unusual Gift For Him Which Left Him 'overwhelmed'; Details Here

Sanjay Dutt is among the most experienced and talented actors in the film industry. The actor has worked in several films now and has moved the audiences with his acting prowess. Dutt has given several memorable performances in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS and many more.

Throwback to Sanjay Dutt's fan's sweet gesture

Fans have always supported Dutt through thick and thin. Their sweet gestures have made Sanjay Dutt feel grateful. They often shower their love for the actor in several unique ways. But this one fan crossed all the boundaries of love and affection for the actor a while ago.

This fan left all the money in her bank account for the actor after she died. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor was shocked when he found out that a fan loved him so dearly. This crosses all boundaries and is unlike what any fan has ever done for him. It also shows how much he means to his fans.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Sanjay Dutt said that as actors, they are used to fans naming their children after them, chasing then down the streets, and even giving them gifts. But this particular fan shocked him, he said. He said he won’t be claiming anything. He did not know the fan personally but he is too overwhelmed by the entire incident to be able to speak about it, the actor said.

As much as he was moved from this, the Sadak actor refused to take the money. He decided to hand it to the people who are its rightful owners. This sweet gesture in itself is very generous and the entire incident will stay as a memory forever, he said.

Upcoming movies of Sanjay Dutt

Dutt also has a busy year ahead. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is set to appear in five films – KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and the sequel of Sadak. At 60 years of age, the actor is still going strong.

