Sanjay Dutt Dishes Out 'workout Goals' In Video; Leaves Netizens & Varun Dhawan Awestruck

Sanjay Dutt seems to be keeping up to date with his fitness schedule despite the lockdown. Posting a workout video, the actor said, "Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy; keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," Sanjay tweeted on Thursday along with an inspiring video.

Sporting black workout wear, the actor was seen walking and jogging in the video. It became Internet's favourite quickly and social media users tagged the video as "workout goals'. His Bollywood colleague Varun Dhawan also commented on the post saying that it has full potential to become 'viral'. This comes just a few days after his video on the importance of staying indoors."Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus," he had captioned the video.

Last month, he had made another video to thank essential service providers. "My salute to all those who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. We appreciate your efforts & would also like to thank the entire nation for coming together for this. Stay home, stay safe. #JantaCurfew #COVID19," he had posted. Apart from him, several celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and others have kept fans entertained by posting their workout videos, some of it which did not go down with the film fraternity itself.

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram to criticise celebs who are sharing their workout videos on their social media handles. She did not take any specific names in her video, but several Bollywood stars have been sharing with fans on how to work out at home. Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut also called the actor posting videos of the same nature 'stupid'

