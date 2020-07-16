Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Torbaaz' To Release On Netflix After Being On Racks For Years

Sanjay Dutt on Thursday, July 16 shared on social media that his long-stalled film Torbaaz would release on Netflix soon. He wrote: "A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play!" (sic) Torbaaz also stars Nargis Fakhri in the lead and is directed by Girish Malik.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's post:

Torbaaz plot and cast details

Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri in the lead, narrates the tale of an Army Officer, who teaches children of a refugee camp sports, which changes their life. Torbaaz cast also features actors like Rahul Dev, Rahul Mittra, and Humayoon Shams Khan in prominent roles. The forthcoming movie's shooting was reportedly completed a few years ago, however, due to undisclosed reasons, the release of the film was postponed.

But with Netflix's announcement, the fans of Sanjay Dutt would surely be awaiting the release of the film. Although the release date of Torbaaz has not been revealed by the makers yet, however reports have it that movie would soon release on Netflix. The Sanjay Dutt starrer marks the directorial debut of Girish Malik. Torbaaz is produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra, Puneet Singh, Girish Malik under their respective production banner.

Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that Sanjay Dutt's movies Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India would also release exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Meanwhile, Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Both of the films would premiere soon.

Films releasing on Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday, July 16 revealed 17 movies that would exclusively release on the platform in the forthcoming months. Movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, Ludo, and Ginny Weds Sunny, among others are expected to release on Netflix soon. Besides the above-mentioned films, series like A Suitable Boy and Masaba Masaba too would release on Netflix in the coming months.

