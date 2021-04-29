Sanjay Kapoor Goes Down Memory Lane To Wish Wife Maheep Kapoor On Her Birthday

Sanjay Kapoor's wife and Shanaya Kapoor's mother, Maheep Kapoor, celebrates her birthday today on April 29, 2021. Maheep, who featured in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, has been married to Sanjay Kapoor for over 22 years and have two children. On Maheep Kapoor's birthday, Sanjay went down memory lane as he shared an old picture with her.

Sanjay shares old photo with Maheep

Sanjay Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos with his wife Maheep on her birthday. He shared a picture from an old date with his wife, Maheep. The two wore black coloured jackets and had champagne glasses in their hands. Sanjay shared two more photos with the birthday girl and their family. In the caption, he wished her a happy birthday with two red heart emojis.

Several celebrities wished Maheep in the photos' comment section. From actor Chunky Pandey to Maheep's friend and co-star Neelam Kothari, several people came forward to extend their wishes for the birthday girl. Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra, wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest @maheepkapoor stay fabulous! 🎂🤗" while wishing Maheep, when Bhagyashree wrote, "Happy birthday @maheepkapoor. Wish you health n happiness🥂🎂." Here's how birthday wishes were showering on Maheep.

Shanaya Kapoor wishes her mother on her birthday

Shanaya Kapoor shared several Maheep Kapoor's photos on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "happy birthday bestie ❤️ I love you mumma" as she shared a picture of Maheep walking on a beach. In the second photo, Maheep was holding baby Shanaya in her hands as she posed towards the camera. In the third photo, Shanaya posed with her parents, while the fourth one was Maheep Kapoor's age-old photo from her pregnancy.

Maheep Kapoor's trivia

Maheep is a jewellery designer and an entrepreneur. She has two children with her husband, Jahaan and Shanaya. Maheep made her digital debut in 2020 with Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives alongside Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey. She will now feature in the second season of the show as it was reportedly renewed by Netflix.

Promo Image Source: Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.