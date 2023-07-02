Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Details About Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Starrer Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last release Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt was a huge hit. The actress will be working again with Bhansali in his next Baiju Bawra, also starring Ranveer Singh. Now, the director has revealed some additional details about his forthcoming project.

Baiju Bawra will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali's fourth collaboration with Ranveer Singh and his second with Alia Bhatt.

The film is based on dhrupad musician from medieval India.

The movie is a remake of the 1952 film, Baiju Bawra.

Baiju Bawra to feature 11-12 songs

In a conversation with Koimoi, Bhansali revealed that Baiju Bawra will be a musical film and it will feature 11 to 12 songs in total. However, unlike the 1952 film, all of the songs will not be pure Hindustani classical based original composition by the music composer Naushad. The filmmaker also stated that he has already prepared 5-6 songs for the movie.

(Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra is the remake of 1952 film of the same name)

Bhansali said, “How can I ever hope to compose songs like the great Naushad Saab did in Baiju Bawra, like Mann tarpat hari darshan and O duniya ke rakhwale and where will I find a voice like Mohammed Rafi?" He further added that his version of the film will be in-sync with our times and the talent available. He said, "My Baiju Bawra will be as different from the original Baiju Bawra as my Devdas was from Bimal Roy’s version of Devdas.”

Baiju Bawra set in the backdrop of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court

Baiju Bawra will follow the life of a young musician named Baiju, who challenged the famous maestro Tansen in Mughal Emperor Akbar's court to a musical duel in order to avenge his father's death. While Ranveer will play the role of Baiju, Alia will most likely be seen as his love interest in the movie. The original 1952 film featured actors Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari in lead roles.