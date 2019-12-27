Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Starring Alia Bhatt Hits The Floors

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has commenced the filming of his upcoming project 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt as the lead. Alia took to her Instagram earlier on Friday and posted a photo of the door of her vanity van with a placard that read- Gangubai along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's logo on it. She captioned the post with the words, "Look what Santa gave me this year 📽❤️"

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a novel by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot revolves around a girl who was forced into prostitution at a very young age but turns out to be a rebel. She ends up joining hands with the underworld and eventually becomes one of the most influential women in India. Raazi actor Alia Bhatt had announced her inclusion in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film through her Twitter account in October.

What's next for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

After the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi on September 11, 2020, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his most ambitious magnum opus, Baiju Bawra, a revenge story of a maverick maestro. The musical saga will light up the screens on Diwali 2021. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's official Twitter handle made the announcement a few months ago on the occasion of Diwali.

