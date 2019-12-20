Alia Bhatt's Co-star For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Be A Fresh Face?

While she is busy with Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming mythological trilogy, Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also reportedly start working on her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is being made by the ace director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. According to reports, Alia has been seen visiting the filmmaker’s office quite a few times, especially after the official announcement on the film.

There have been many speculations about who might be cast with Alia Bhatt in the movie. Now, however, rumours are abuzz that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to cast a fresh face opposite the Raazi actor. A source close to the Gangubai Kathiawadi director reportedly said that initially, he had thought of casting some young actor who has already been launched and proved their mettle in Bollywood. However, currently, Bhansali and his team were of the opinion that a new actor would be better for the role. They are on the lookout for some fresh face. Till now, apart from Alia Bhatt, the rest of the cast has not yet been revealed.

There were reports earlier that Ranveer Singh, Ishaan Khattar, Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn were being considered to join the cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi. But Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house has not confirmed these rumours. But Alia Bhatt has reportedly started preparing for her role of Gangubai. She is reportedly being attending reading sessions and workshops for her role.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a movie helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It revolves around the famous madam of the brothel in Kathiawadi who is taught the ropes by a man who ends up falling in love with her. Alia Bhatt has been roped in for the lead role. The movie is expected to release on September 11, 2020.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. The superhero sci-fi film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides this Alia is also starring in Karan Johar’s Takht. She also has RRR, Sadak 2, Jilliahsmen Trinity 2.5: Passport and Shhudhhi lined up for 2020.

