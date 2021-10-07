Sanjay Mishra Recalls The Time When He Worked At A Dhaba For Rs 150

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has been entertaining his fans with his comic timing for the past 25 years. The actor recently went down memory lane and remembered a tough phase in his life. Mishra in an interview shared that he almost quit Bollywood and was working at a Dhaba for Rs 150 until filmmaker Rohit Shetty called him and offered him a role.

Sanjay Mishra recalls working at Dhaba

Sanjay Mishra revealed that after his stint in Office Office, he was diagnosed with a stomach disease and moved to Rishikesh where he used to cook omelettes and used to wash 50 cups a day, for which he was paid ₹ 150. He told Indian Express that he was suffering from a severe illness and the doctors had removed almost 15 litres of pus from his stomach. Mishra further explained that after he got cured, he lost his father.

He added that he couldn't cope up with his father's loss and moved to Rishikesh and started working in Dhaba near the banks of river Ganga. Mishra said that the owner did not recognize him but some customers from time to time recognized him and asked to take pictures with him. It was filmmaker Rohit Shetty's call that made him return to Mumbai, the actor said that Shetty called him to offer a role in his movie All The Best and he decided to take up the offer. All The Best turned out to be a box office success and garnered widespread popularity for Mishra who played the role of Raghunandandas Govardhandas Vakawale 'aka' RGV and his catchphrase 'Just Chill' became quite popular amongst the youth.

Meanwhile, Mishra will next be seen in the comedy thriller Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the film is the sequel of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhuliaya. The 2007 film saw Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan take on the lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and will see Kiara Advani, Tabu and Kartik Aaryan in prominent roles. He will also be seen in the rom-com Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in the lead roles.

