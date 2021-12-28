Sanjay Mishra's National Award-winning Film 'Turtle' Release Date Out

The versatile actor Sanjay Mishra is all set to play the lead role in the film, Turtle. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Ramkaran Choudhary (Bagod) from Rajasthan's Dehlod village. The film is a metaphorical depiction of the turtle and is based on the world water crisis. The film will be out on Zee5 on December 31, 2021.

Turtle to feature on Zee5 on December 31

Sanjay Mishra took to his Instagram handle and shared an update about the movie Turtle with his fans and followers. The Golmaal actor shared the poster from the upcoming venture, in which he can be seen standing in the middle of a desert in white dhoti.

He captioned the post, ''संभल जाओ चमन वालों के गए दिन बहार के. We should think about this seriously #WaterCrisis #mondaythoughts Watch #Turtle on 31st Dec only on @zee5."

As mentioned in the post, the film is based on the global water crisis.

Turtle received a National Film Award

As per ANI reports, the film Turtle had received the National Film Award for Best Rajasthani Film at the 66th National Film Awards in August 2019. The film, that features Sanjay Mishra as the lead character of the story, is directed by Dinesh S Yadav and is produced by Ashok H Choudhary. Apart from Sanjay Mishra, the film stars Amol Deshmukh, Teetu Verma, Yash Rajasthani, Ankit Sharma, Ramnath Choudhary and Monica Sharma.

All about Turtle

Based on the global water crisis, the Hindi-language film premiered at the Jagran Film Festival on July 2, 2018, and has been selected for the China Film Festival, Third Eye Asian Film Festival and Rajasthan International Film Festival. The plot of the movie revolves around the Turtle, a reptile that digs the earth to deepen the water. Turtle has been shot in and around Jaipur, Phagi and Kudli village of Rajasthan. The film also won the Special Critic Award for Best Director in the Hindi Feature Film category at the Rajasthan International Film Festival (RIFF) in January 2019.

After the film Turtle got a National Award, actor Sanjay Mishra took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "कुछ समय पहले कुछ समय बाद. बस सोच लिया है, रहना है आबाद if u want to send me a gift write down the address दिमाग़ से पहले दिल के पास #actorslife."

Image: Instagram/@imsanjaimishra