Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: Take A Look At His Iconic Movies Of Indian Cinema

Sanjeev Kumar is one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema who died on November 6, 1985. Being a versatile star of the 60s and 70s, Kumar was popularly known for bringing offbeat characters to life. He acted in all the genres and is still known for his reactions in the films, especially in Sholay. The actor also bagged some awards which include National Film Award for Best Actor in 1971, Filmfare Award for Best Actor in 1976, BFJA Best Actor Award in 1974, Naval Star Awards in 1976, and Cinegeors Council(Delhi) film awards in 1975. On Sanjeev Kumar birth anniversary, let's take a look at his iconic movies,

Sanjeev Kumar's iconic movies

Sunghursh(1968)

In this film, Sanjeev Kumar played his role besides Dilip Kumar and won instant recognition. He played against the veteran in this gangster drama and the duo is still remembered today for their scenes together. When there is a clash between a master and a budding genius, the duo(Dilip Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar) are still memorized today.

Khilona(1970)

In this film, Sanjeev was being cared for mental stability under a nautch girl. Sanjeev dived deep into the character of a man with instability and is still known for his reactions in the song Khilona Jaan Kar tum to.

Koshish(1972)

Sanjeev Kumar played a role of a deaf and dumb man who falls in love with a similar handicapped woman. He had a masterstroke scene in this film, where he got to know about his child's death. Sanjeev and Dilip again worked together in this film, but Sanjeev played a leading role this time.

Manchali(1973)

Sanjeev Kumar had a light role in this movie where he played a role of a husband. The movie was partially based on The Taming of the Shrew.

Naya Din Nayi Raat(1974)

The film was a remake of a Tamil film Navarathi(1964) where Sanjeev was a Tamil thespian. Sanjeev played the role of nine characters in the film, which was quite an achievement for him.

Sholay(1975)

Thakur's character in this movie is irreplaceable, where he was seen without his hands. Sanjeev had proved that an actor only needs expressions to prove his acting skills.

Aandhi(1975)

In this middle-aged love story, Sanjeev and his co-star Suchitra Sen excelled in their roles. He played a role of a husband of a politician who still has a soft corner for her, even after a decade of separation.

Shatranj Ke Khiladi(1977)

In this film, Sanjeev played the role of the debauched nawab who was very much interested in playing Chess. The film was about the nobility of the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857.

Trishul(1978)

In this film, Sanjeev played the role of the father of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Sanjeev is still remembered for his role as he brought out the human follies to redeem himself vividly.

Silsila(1981)

Sanjeev interacted with Jaya Bhaduri in the movie, where they discussed the nature of their spouses. The movie was about a love triangle among Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bhaduri.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM-SUBHRA.CHOWDHURY.549)

