Sanya Malhotra & Harman Baweja Join Hands For Hindi Remake Of 'The Great Indian Kitchen'

Actor Sanya Malhotra has carved a niche in the film industry with her spectacular roles and mind-blowing concepts. The actor is now all set to star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The actor announced the next project on Instagram with a special picture posing along with the team.

For the upcoming project, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Harman Baweja for the first time. The film will be helmed by Arati Kadav of Cargo fame. The Malayalam film written and directed by Jeo Baby, witnessed digital release last year. The film had captured how generations of women slaved away their life within the confines of the kitchen under the strict vigil of patriarchy. With minimalistic dialogue, Jeo Baby inventively uses the camera to show the reality, injustice and suppression meted out to a newlywed woman in her husband’s house.

Sanya Malhotra 'happy & excited' for her next film

Sanya announced the project and wrote, “So happy and excited to be a part of #TheGreatIndianKitchenHindiRemake can’t wait! #HarmanBaweja.” Vikrant Massey was the first one to comment and wrote, “Wah!!! Kamaal. All my favourites in one frame.” Harshvarrdhan Kapoor wrote, “Super stuff @sanyamalhotra_ @aratikadav #harmanbaweja.” Talking about the remake, Harman said in a statement, “There is a certain mystic quality attached to The Great Indian Kitchen. The story stays with you well after the film. I wanted to make it for a pan-India audience with the perfect balance between entertainment and content-driven drama. I am super excited to collaborate with Sanya & Arati.”

The Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen is also in production. The Tamil version, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran in the lead roles, is helmed by R Kannan. The Hindi remake of the film will mark What's Your Rashee actor’s comeback after a long hiatus of eight years. The actor was last seen in the film 2014 film Dishkiyaoon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya Malhotra is excitedly looking forward to the release of her next series Love Hostel along with Vikrant Massey. The movie is a crime thriller and will tell the story of a young interreligious couple, who has to evade a deadly assassin sent to kill them. Love Hostel is a crime thriller film directed by Shanker Raman. The film will shed light on inter-caste marriages and honour killing. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 25, 2022, on ZEE5.

IMAGE: Instagram/Feroz_Khan