Sanya Malhotra Calls 2020 A Year Of Introspection, Says 'I Was Being Harsh On Myself'

Sanya Malhotra realised that she was being really harsh on herself till the events of 2020 forced her to sit back, think and put things into perspective, she revealed in a recent interview. She said that it was the role of Sandhya in Pagglait that helped her see things more clearly as she identified with the character.

Pagglait has an unusual premise where the protagonist of the film reaches a moment of self-actualisation, a moment when she actually realises who she is and what she wants in life only after her husband passes away. When Sanya Malhotra was preparing for her role in Pagglait the frailties and insecurities of Sandhya really resonated within her, the actor told Mid-day.

Sanya Malhotra reveals she has been too hard on herself

Further speaking on the character and her self-realisation, Sanya Malhotra said that she was a lot like her character Sandhya in that she too sought validation from externals sources. She further revealed that she was very critical of herself, judging herself harshly at every point in her life. This judgement on her part was so bad that she did not even want to see herself on screen. It was the year 2020 and all the challenges it brought with itself that made her realise that she was not being fair to herself.

With this perspective in mind when she saw Pagglait she realised she had done a good job and deserved to be lauded for it. While speaking of the character of Sandhya she also said that it was her indecisiveness that made her relate to the character. She recalled her college days when she was really unsure of herself and that is why she did not tell anyone of her desire to become an actor. She said she did not really think that anyone would understand her aspirations nor could she explain them to anyone. Overall though she said that she was happy that she had the faith in herself to take the leap and make the move to Mumbai.

Pagglait’s cast also includes Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav. This is the third of Sanya Malhotra's movies to be released on an OTT platform. Malhotra commented saying that the entertainment industry survived the year 2020 because of OTT platforms and that while theatres have a charm of their own, watching a film in theatres was no longer a necessity.

Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram