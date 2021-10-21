Sanya Malhotra Talks About Arranged Marriage, Says "Parents Never Forced Me"

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The retailer of the movie was unveiled on October 21 and tells the story of a couple in a long-distance distance relationship post their arranged marriage. During the trailer launch of the movie, Sanya and Abhimanyu opened up about their thoughts on arranged marriage.

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani talk about arranged marriage

During the trailer launch of the movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani were asked whether their parents had talked about setting them up for an arranged marriage, to which Sanya jokingly said, "I'm thinking about telling my parents to search for someone for me, as they are not interested and have never forced me."

Abhimanyu said, "My mother (Bhagyashree), would be very happy that someone asked me this question because for the past two-three years my mother has tried very hard to set me up. It is a hilarious breakfast conversation for the family every time I come, suddenly the recital of the bio-data starts."

Sanya Malhotra also spoke about why she chose Meenakshi Sundareshwar as her next film and said, "It was love at first sight, I remember reading the script I just fell in love with the story that director Vivek had created. The romantic bit of the script drew me to it, I was craving a romantic film. I am now organically drawn towards light-hearted romantic films and that was a major reason why I was attracted to the movie and I fell in love with the characters. Plus the narration that Vivek did was really good and I thought that if the narration was that entertaining, it would definitely be fun to make the movie."

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra made her debut in Bollywood through the biographical sports drama movie Dangal. She was recently seen in the black comedy movie Pagglait where she played the role of a young widow. She will next be seen in the crime thriller movie Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.

Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut with Vasan Bala's action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and received widespread critical acclaim. The film premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness. He will next be seen in the comedy-drama Aankh Micholi alongside Mrunal Thakur.

IMAGE: Instagram/@AbhimanyuD/SanyaMalhotra