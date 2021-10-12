'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' Teaser Out; Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Look Cool As New-age Couple

Makers of the upcoming Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar surprised the fans with the teaser that gave a glimpse of the quirky relationship of the lead pair. Actors Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani will give a view of the typical matrimony marriages and how it results in bringing two people from backgrounds diverse together.

The video begins with Sanya’s voice-over who shares her thoughts on Abhimanyu’s reaction after he visits her home along with his parents to meet the girl chosen for him. Sanya feels exciting to nervous the person who is already nervous. Following this, the Badhaai Ho actor is seen interacting with Abhimanyu and asking his likes his dislikes. Trying to qualify to the expectations of Sanya, Abhimanyu in the teaser says ‘I am an engineer and engineer makes the best husbands”. To this Sanya asks ‘How?’ and he responds, “because we don’t give up that easily. Be it relationships or education, if we have decided anything, we complete it”.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar makers release quirky teaser of the film

The teaser also shows clips of their marriage and how they try to strike a balance between their work and life together. While sharing the teaser, Sanya wrote, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser. Welcome to this new chapter of Sundar and Meenakshi’s life and get ready to witness this one-of-a-kind long-distance love story. #MeenakshiSundareshwar is coming to Netflix on November 5”. Written by Vivek Soni and Aarsh Vora, the film also marks the digital debut of Dassani, who entered Bollywood with Vasan Bala's critically-acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled two trailers of the film, each for the respective leading duo in which they can be seen accompanied by their relatives, who pitch for their matrimony. Starting off with an "M & S Matrimony" title, Sanya and Abhimanyu's parents shower praises on their respective children in order to find a suitable match for them. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Vivek Soni, is slated to hit Netflix on November 5, which also marks the Diwali weekend. Set in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's Madurai, it narrates the story of the trials and tribulations of a young couple - Meenakshi and Sundareshwar.

IMAGE: Instagram/@SanyaMalhotra_