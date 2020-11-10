Saqib Saleem 'back In Business', Gives Glimpse Of His High-intensity Workout

Mere Dad ki Maruti actor Saqib Saleem took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, to share a video of him working out at the gym after a long break. Along with the video, the actor also penned a simple caption talking about the video and how excited he is hitting the gym. Netizens were quick enough to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Saqib Saleem went on to share a video of him engaging in some high-intensity workout. This video is proof that Saqib is a fitness freak and also encourages his fans to stay fit and fab, something which has always been his priority. In the video, the actor also can be seen working out with weights doing different exercises. One can also notice the actor’s chiselled body. Fans are sure to get inspired after watching the video.

In the video, the actor can be seen sporting black shorts and a pair of shoes. Along with the post, the actor went on to leave a simple caption. He wrote, “Back in business!!” Take a look at Saqib Saleem's fitness video post below.

As soon as Saqib Saleem shared the post on his Instagram handle, netizens were quick to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and lovely comments. The post shared by the Dil Juunglee actor also received several likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to compliment the post, while some went on to talk about how stunning Saqib looked in the pic.

Some of the users also commented with several happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Keep rocking! Lots of love”. While the other one said, “I could watch this every day”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Saqib Saleem earlier took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photographs depicting his body transformation, from his role in 83 to his role in the Crackdown web series. In the picture, the actor shared a collage of six different pictures where he went on from no abs to six-pack abs. Check out the series of photos on Saqib Saleem's Instagram that depicts his hard work for his roles.

