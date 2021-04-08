Saqib Saleem Says His 30th Birthday Seems Like 'a Decade Ago'; Also Reveals Wedding Plans

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem, who turned 33 on April 8, shared his piece of mind on celebrating his birthday for the second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the actor admitted that he is "a little heartbroken" that he won’t be able to meet friends and enjoy the day as he used to. Saqib also asserted that he has forgotten what parties are like and his 30th birthday party seems a decade ago.

Saqib Saleem on celebrating birthday amid the pandemic

Interestingly, as the conversation moved ahead, the 33-year-old actor further added that though he is "bit irritated", he is looking at the larger picture. While informing that he doesn't want to take any risk, Saleem elaborated that if he survives the pandemic, there will be more birthday to celebrate.

The Race 3 actor, later, gave a peek into his plan of celebrating his 33rd birthday at home. He shared that since his mother is with him, she will prepare "yum" mutton biryani, which he loves a lot. Saleem further added that there will be a "quieter celebration" at home with the new normal of video calls and chats. While feeling grateful to be able to be with his family amid the pandemic, Saqib said that it's luxury too.

Concluding his thought, on the same, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor said he's hoping that next birthday, he might have a party. However, he will ensure everyone gets their Covid vaccine certificates, quipped the Rangbaaz actor. Talking further with the publication, Saqib admitted that at peace and at ease with himself as there is a hunger to do more in him, and he keeps trying his best.

The actor, who will be shooting for the second season of his web show Crackdown, then went on to share his wedding plans. The actor said that he has never thought about it, but, his mother asks him about it often. He mentioned that he is finding new ways to avoid answering. However, he was quoted saying that one should never say never and hopefully he will marry someday.