Sara Ali Khan & Shubman Gill Spotted Exiting From Hotel Together In New Video, Fans React

Team India opener Shubman Gill and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan have been rumoured to be dating ever since the two were spotted dining at a restaurant in Mumbai. The relationship status of the two has sparked speculations, thus piquing the curiosity of the fans.

Amid the gossip pertaining to the brewing romance between the two prominent personalities, new videos have emerged on social media fuelling the rumours of their relationship once again. The viral videos showed the two spotted together at two different places.

Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill spotted together amid dating rumours

One of the viral videos shows Sara exiting a hotel lobby and then the camera panned around and another person, whom netizens are guessing is Ꮪhubman Gill, is seen. Moreover, the second video showed Sara taking selfies with her fans on a plane, and then sitting next to the same person who was spotted in the first video.



As soon as the videos got viral, Sara and Shubman's fans started drooling over their favourite couple. In both videos, the eagle-eyed netizens were quick to speculate that the other person is Ꮪhubman Gill. One of the users commented below the video and wrote, "It was official when they were spotted at a restaurant a few weeks ago," while another expressed his opinion and said, "Yes thats him so I guess they are officially dating."



On Shubman Gill's birthday on September 8, as the cricketer was being showered with adorable wishes, one of them caught the attention of the fans. One of the cricketer's close friends penned a cheeky wish that had a 'Sara' reference in it. Shubman Gill's friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh posted a bunch of photos with him and wrote, "Happiest birthday to My Main Man, The OG, Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses, google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone (sic)."

For the unversed, on August 30, a video shared on TikTok, showed a woman saying that she just 'saw Sara at Bastian', followed by a clip and a still of the actress sitting with Shubman.



IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan/ShubmanGill