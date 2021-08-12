Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor Wishes 'greater Abs' For Sara As She Turns 26

As Sara Ali Khan clocks another year today, August 12, wishes have been pouring in on social media for the 26-year-old celebrity. Her gym buddy Janhvi Kapoor has taken to Instagram to share a sweet wish for Sara, where the duo can be seen snuggling adorably. Adding a caption as the two Bollywood sweethearts pose, she wished Sara great food, greater abs, and 'so so so much happiness'. The actor rang in her birthday on Wednesday night, where she surely had a blast, as can be seen by the photos and videos shared online by her friends.

Fans have been flooding social media too with gorgeous clicks and unseen pictures of the star and various hashtags have been trending in lieu of the actor's 26th.

Sara Ali Khan birthday note from Janhvi Kapoor

The duo has often been spotted together after their workout sessions, their videos going viral as they sweat it out in the gym. Wishing Sara on her birthday, Janhvi wrote, "May this year be filled with memories, fulfiling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so so much happiness, success and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everybody loves you for (sic)." They can be seen posing happily in adorable two-piece outfits.

Even actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Sara on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday Sara, Have a super year ahead.". Check it out below.

Inside Sara Ali Khan's intimate birthday bash

Sara rang in her birthday with her close friends and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at her house and several pictures from the amazing birthday bash have surfaced online. From what can be seen, it looks like an all-pink theme party with only an intimate guest list, comprising Sara's best friends. While she has been having a gala time, other celebrities too gave been pouring well wishes for the star.

The pictures surfacing online show a balloon arrangement in her initials, group photos being taken, and drinks counter with a couple of fancy cocktails spread out.

Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh keeps posting regular entertaining updates for her fans on social media. Last week, Sara posted on Instagram in her 'namaste darshako' video series, in which she takes on the persona of a Hindi TV presenter and shares her observations with fans. Combining the clips from her visits to New Delhi, Bihar, and Vaishno Devi, the caption read, "Namaste Darshako. Dilli ke India gate se. Bihar ke khet tak (Greetings viewers. From Delhi's India Gate to the farms of Bihar)."

On the work front, Sara, who made her debut in 2018, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath will be seen in Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Her last on-screen appearance was in Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan.

