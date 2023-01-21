Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birthday At Children’s Shelter

Sara Ali Khan on Saturday celebrated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday at a Mumbai-based children’s shelter. The actor had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on Kedarnath (2018), which was her Bollywood debut film. The star also posted a sweet message for Sushant on social media.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to post a video of herself celebrating Sushant’s birthday at the Bal Asha Trust. She wished him the “happiest birthday,” and said that she knows what spreading a smile to other people meant to the actor. She added in the caption that with the celebration, she hopes that he smiles as well.

"Happiest Birthday Sushant ❤️🎂. I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Shine on 💫 🌌🪐🌙. Jai Bholenath 🙏🏻."

She also thanked the trust for their work to make the world a “better, safer, happier place.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. The actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. His last appearance was in Dil Bechara, which released later that year. The film was an adaptation of John Green’s book ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, and became a huge hit among fans and critics alike.

The actor was born on January 21, 1986. Even though the star had a brief career, his ironclad legacy is remembered by fans and colleagues alike. He was one of the few actors in Bollywood who left a huge impact despite having no prior connections to the industry.

Beginning his career as a dancer, Sushant joined a theatre company, which kickstarted his career as an actor. He became popular after his appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s 'Pavitra Rishta', after which he transitioned to the bigger screen.

Over the course of seven years, Sushant was part of highly acclaimed films such as 'Kai Po Che', 'Chhichhore', and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.