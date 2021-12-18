Sara Ali Khan Feels Elated As 'Atrangi Re' Poster Lights Up At Times Square, New York

Actor Sara Ali Khan is all set to work her magic on the big screen in the charming and bubbly role of Rinku in Aanand L Rai's upcoming Atrangi Re. Embroiled in an unusual love triangle, the young actor will be seen romancing with the two biggest names in the film industry. Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, on screen. After the massively positive response for its trailer and songs composed by the music maestro AR Rahman, the film was recently featured in New York on the famous Times Square building.

Sara Ali Khan's dreams came true

Taking to her Instagram on December 18, the 26-year-old shared the picture of Times Square featuring the poster of her upcoming film Atrangi Re. The actor revealed in the caption that her dreams have turned into reality in the very city of their inception. She wrote, ''I had my dream in this city and now seeing it actualize here..'' and added a heart emoji along with an emoji of Statue of Liberty.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Sara Ali Khan talked about her role and the reason she accepted to work in the venture. She stated, ''My favourite thing about this character is that she is saying verbally strong, assertive and confident things but in her soul, there is a very young childlike innocence," She added, ''It is important to love the character, understand and accept, and not judge. As an actor you just have to understand what you are going through, react and be present in the present moment. That’s the key.''

It seems like the fans have already started liking Sara Ali Khan as Rinku, thanks to her latest song Chaka Chak. Along with the fans, the actor has compelled over a dozen of people from the industry to participate in the dance challenge which has been making rounds on the internet.

More on Atrangi Re

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film focuses on Sara Ali Khan's character getting embroiled in a love triangle with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The makers have dropped Garda and Chaka Chak which has been making rounds on the internet since its release. The music for the movie is given by musical maestro A R Rahman. It is set to release on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95