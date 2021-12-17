Aanand L Rai Recalls Journey With Dhanush From 'Ranjhanaa' To 'Atrangi Re'; 'Time Flies'

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to entertain the masses with his upcoming unconventional tale of love in Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film will bring reunite the director with Tamil star Dhanush after the 2013 hit film Raanjhanaa which marked the latter's successful debut in Bollywood.

With over eight years elapsed since the film, the filmmaker revived an old memory on his social media with star Dhanush.

Aanand L Rai shares throwback picture with Dhanush

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, December 17, the 50-year-old filmmaker dug out a photo from his archive with Dhanush to share with his followers. The picture is seemingly from the sets of the 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa where Dhanush is seen slightly smiling while intently listening to Aanand L Rai's directions. Aptly captioning the post, the filmmaker took a walk down memory lane with only a few days left for the forthcoming film Atrangi Re. He wrote;

''Time flies but memories last forever #raanjhanaa 8 years ago and now #atrangire 8 days to go…… @dhanushkraja'' Several fans and celebrities alike shared Aanand L Rai's sentiments as actor Huma Qureshi dropped fire emojis. Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with the filmmaker for the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, wrote, ''You both are magic together ''.

More on Aanand L Rai and Dhanush

As mentioned earlier, Raanjhanaa marked the impactful entry of Dhanush in Bollywood opposite Sonam Kapoor. The tale of unrequited and selfless love was highly enjoyed by the masses with Dhanush receiving positive reviews for his acting. He also bagged the award for International Indian Film Academy Awards in the Best Male Debutant category. The duo is expected to bring the same magic in the upcoming film.

More on Atrangi Re

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film focuses on Sara Ali Khan's character getting embroiled in a love triangle with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The makers have dropped Garda and Chaka Chak which has been making rounds on the internet since its release. The music for the movie is given by musical maestro A R Rahman. It is set to release on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

Image: Instagram/@aanandlrai/Twitter/@filmy_farhan