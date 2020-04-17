'Coolie No 1' Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Is All Praises For Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya, who has worked with Sara Ali Khan in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, seems to be smitten by the actor's talent and dedication. In a recent interview, the choreographer talked about reuniting with Sara Ali Khan for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1. In the interview, he heaped praises at the actor for her dancing skills and dedication.

He said that Sara is one of the most talented actors he has seen in recent times. He also revealed that Sara Ali Khan is wonderful in the David Dhawan directorial. According to him, Sara Ali Khan has performed all her dance steps in the film exuberantly.

Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is the official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film of the same name. The original film narrates a tale of a Coolie (porter), who falls in love with a businessman's daughter. Coolie No 1 directed by David Dhawan, is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani under his production banner Pooja Entertainment. The upcomer is slated to hit the silver screen on May 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also has Anand L. Rai's Atrangi Re in the kitty. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the lead, is reported to narrate a love story set in the heartland of India. The upcomer directed by Anand L. Rai is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. Atrangi Re is expected to hit the marquee on February 14, 2021.

