Varun Dhawan Challenges Masterji Ganesh Acharya For A 'Muqabla'

Actor Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Remo D’Souza directed movie Street Dancer 3D. The movie is a dance-based movie, essaying the life of street dancers. Street Dancer 3D is naturally packed with groovy dance sequences. Varun Dhawan recently took to his social media account and posted about the 'Muqabla' challenge that he took up with his masterji Ganesh Acharya. The song Muqabla was originally shot on Prabhu Deva, who is also a part of the movie. Check out the video of the 'Muqabla' challenge here.

'Muqabla' challenge

In the video, Varun Dhawan is seen shaking a leg with dancer master Ganesh Acharya. The duo is seen dancing to the song Muqabla, with some of the background dancers shaking a leg along with them. In the post, Varun Dhawan urged his fans to take up the Muqabla challenge and wrote that it’s time to see the energy.

Celeb Reactions

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakri commented on the has commented on the post with dancing emojis. While dancer and ABCD 2 actor Sushil commented that the video has a lot of feels. Director of Street Dancer 3D and ace choreographer Remo D’Souza also commented on the video. He praised the video and it was superb. Check out the reactions here.

Fan Reactions

The energy!!😍🔥⚡ — N⚡ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ ᵈᵃⁿᶜᵉʳ (@nats_varuniac) December 24, 2019

Mind blowing super super outstanding Very very good dance — Prasanta Roy (@PrasantaHitler) December 24, 2019

Hard to guess who is a masterji? 😅 — smit dholakia (@dholakia_smit) December 24, 2019

Netizens went gaga over the dance moves and the energy of the two. Fans have already started posting their versions of the Muqabla challenge. One Twitter user also complimented Varun Dhawan and said that it is hard to understand who the real masterji is.

