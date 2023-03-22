On Janhvi Kapoor's Yet To Earn Respect Comment, A Sara Ali Khan Contrast

From travelling together to partying together Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are one of the most popular best friends duo in Bollywood. The leading actresses also made their debut in the same year-2018. While Janhvi starred in Dhadak, Sara got her big break in the movie Kedarnath.

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that even though she is getting ample film offers, she is yet to garner respect from the audience. Sara Ali Khan has reacted to the statement by saying that respect has not been a problem for her. She said, “ I think from the very beginning I got respect."

In an interview, Sara was asked if she, like Janhvi, also feels she is not adequately respected for her craft. To this, the Simbaa star replied that she does not feel 'under-respected' at all. She also added that for her the biggest sign of respect is if people accept her for who she is and she believes that she got that quite early in her career.

Sara mentioned that respect has never been a problem for her. She added that she believes Janhvi would have meant to say that they still have to prove themselves as an actor. Sara also said that she read the reviews of Kedarnath and Atrangi Re and she did not feel under-respected at all.

What did Jahnvi say?

In an earlier interview Janhvi Kapoor had mentioned that she has many more things she wants to do and she wants to prove herself. She also added that even though she has a lot of opportunity, she is yet to get the respect. She mentioned that she is working for that and that it will take a long time for her to break the perception people have of her.

Sara Ali Khan’s next movie

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her next film, Gaslight. The movie will stream on an OTT platform from March 31. Along with Sara, the movie also features Chitrangdha Singh and Vikrant Massey. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Raesh Turani and Akshai Puri, the movie is a thriller-mystery.





Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

The Dhadak actress was last seen in the 2022 movie Mili. Janhvi will be seen next in the movies Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal. She will also make her Telugu debut soon with the movie NTR 30 in which she will star alongside NTR Jr.