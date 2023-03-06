Janhvi Kapoor To Make Tollywood Debut Opposite Jr NTR In NTR 30

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Tollywood debut with NTR 30. The actress, who is celebrating her birthday on March 6, also shared her character poster from the film. Kortala Siva is directing the upcoming film which stars Jr NTR in the leading role.

In the first poster, the actress sat on the rocks and flashed a gentle smile. She wore a blue and yellow saree teamed with a pink blouse. She completed her look with an anklet and a bindi. "Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail NTR 30" was written on the poster. In it, violent sea waves could be seen in the background.

'The calm in the storm' was written over the film poster. This little detail also hinted at what to expect from the film and the actress' role in it.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the Dhadak actress wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30."

Take a look at the post below.

NTR 30 co-star Jr NTR wishes Janhvi Kapoor on birthday

Jr NTR also wished her NTR 30 co-star Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. The RRR actor welcomed her onboard their upcoming film. He took to the comments section and wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30."

About NTR 30

Jr NTR's NTR 30 (working title) will be an out-and-out action film. A motion poster for the film was revealed last year in May. It showed a man wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop. A few boats were seen sailing in the violent sea waves. It is billed to be a commercial movie and is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

Separately, Jr NTR is also working with director Prashanth Neel in his 31st film. He is currently in the US for the Oscars ceremony on March 13 where Naatu Naatu from RRR is nominated in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category.