Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With Throwback Post: I Know You’re There...

Why you're reading this: Sushant Singh Rajput's former co-star Sara Ali Khan remembered him with a heartfelt post. She shared unseen photos that were captured while filming Kedarnath. Today (June 14) marks the third death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

3 things you need to know

Sara Ali Khan's debut film was with the late actor.

The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput

(File photo of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share two throwback photos from the sets of Kedarnath. The first photo was captured while the duo was taking a helicopter ride. They can be seen smiling for the camera. In the second photo, Sara and Sushant can be seen reading their scripts against the backdrop of a picturesque view. The late actor had headphones on. Along with the post, Sara emotionally reminisced about her journey with the late actor over the times they have worked together.

She further mentioned that their first trip to Kedarnath and their first film shoot together would forever hold a special place in her heart. She acknowledged that while things would never be the same again, she believed Sushant's presence would always be with her, amidst the beauty of nature and the magic of their shared experiences.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda."

(Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on third death anniversary | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

(Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on the set of Kedarnath | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput short but impactful career graph

(File photo of Sushant Singh Rajput| Image: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

Sushant gained recognition for his role as Manav in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, which played a pivotal part in his career. He made his debut in the film industry in 2013 with the box-office hit Kai Po Che. His last film Dil Bechara was released posthumously. Throughout his seven-year career, Sushant displayed his brilliance and versatility as an actor, leaving an indelible mark in the industry and in the hearts of fans. In an unexpected and unfortunate turn of events, the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.