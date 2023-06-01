Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Miss Him As Ankita Lokhande Marks 14 Years Of Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta completed its fourteen year anniversary on Thursday (June 1). On the special occasion, the show's lead actress Ankita Lokhande shared a video on social media. It was a montage of her looks from the show. Ankita remembered the role she played in it. Pavitra Rishta enjoyed a successful run and made Ankita and late Sushant Singh Rajput household names.

Ankita played the role of Archana, a Maharashtrian woman in Pavitra Rishta. In one of the looks for the show, she sported a purple saree with traditional Maharashtrian jewellery. Her hair was adorned with gajra and she sported a nosepin. In another look, she wore a pink saree. Alongside the video, she penned a sweet yet emotional note. She called the show her 'first ever baby'. She also thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving her the opportunity to play a lead role in the show.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku god for everything!! And thanks you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thanku for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also ,the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much.. Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I’m grateful forever (sic)."

The actress also shared another video. It featured her moments from the show. From the first scene to the last, it comprised it all. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Aasman main jab tak sitare rahenge hum ek dusre ke sahare rahenge, nazdikiyan ya ho duriyaan bas pyaar hi rahega darmiyan, Pavitra rishta tere mere mann ka. Sharing some beautiful memories of archana (archu)."

Fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput on Pavitra Rishta anniversary

As soon as Ankita Lokhande shared the throwback videos, fans showered love on her and congratulated her. They also mentioned that they are missing Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor played the lead role of Manav alongside Ankita. A fan wrote, "Sushant you are missed every minute." Another one penned, "I'm from Indonesia. I really like this Pavitra Rishta series. My son, I gave him the name Manav." "I watched this show only because of Sushant Singh Rajput. Miss you SSR," wrote yet another fan. Sushant died on June 14, 2020. His posthumous release was Dil Bechara.