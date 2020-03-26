Sara Ali Khan Says She Was A 'huge Nerd' When She Told Mom Amrita That She Wanted To Act

Sara Ali Khan's last film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan received balanced reviews by the fans and critics. Even before making her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan was a fan favourite for her charming personality. She made an admirable debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Being one of the most popular star kids, Sara always had acting as a career on her mind.

Recently, in an interview with a news daily, Sara Ali Khan talked about her journey of being an actor. The interviewer asked Sara when she realised that she wanted to get into acting. The Love Aaj Kal star replied in a humourous way saying that she weighed 96 kg when she thought of being an actor.

Furthermore, Sara Ali Khan explained that she was putting on weight rapidly. The actor was in university and had just completed her second year, it was then when Sara Ali Khan decided to opt for acting as a career. She shared that she was a huge nerd at that point of time. Sara Ali Khan called her mother Amrita Singh on a random night and told her that she wanted to be an actor, she added.

Adding further to her statement, Sara Ali Khan shared that if she is convinced about anything, without any external pressure than she would surely do it. The Kedarnath actor lost all the extra weight alongside completing her studies. Sara Ali Khan completed her education in history and political science at Columbia University in New York.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen on the silver screens with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. As per reports, The much-hyped film tanked at the box office. But the chemistry between Sara and Kartik was adored. Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for her next appearance in Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan. She will be also seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

