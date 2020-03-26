Sara Ali Khan Sure Knows The Art Of Charming Fans With Her Unique Poses; See Pics

Even before making her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan was a tabloid favourite for her charming personality. Daughter of celebrated actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara always had acting on her mind. She made an impressive debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, and post that film, Sara Ali Khan's journey as an actor has been phenomenal.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Her stunning photos keep her admirers hooked to her Instagram account. Talking about Sara Ali Khan's Instagram, the Bollywood diva has an interesting amalgamation of photos on her Insta handle in alluring poses. However, what drew our attention the most is Sara Ali Khan's poker face poses.

Times when Sara Ali Khan impressed us with her poker face photos

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning as she poses with a poker face in this Polka dots ensemble.

In this Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post, the Simmba actor turns heads in a multi-coloured halter neck dress. Her poker face poses are truly endearing in these photos.

Sara looks majestic in this photo, her poker face poses are accentuating the beauty of these photographs to another level.

This Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post certainly stands out from her other photographs because of her outlandish metallic off-shoulder dress with matching stilettos. Sara looks nothing short of a diva and her poker face poses are truly complementing her overall look.

Sara dazzles in green in this Instagram post, her poker face poses definitely draws one focus to her sculpting facial features.

The Bollywood diva was in news recently for break up with her alleged boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. However, the two never accepted or denied their relationship and remain tight-lipped about it. Even though Sara Ali Khan's last film Love Aaj Kal wasn't able to live up to its hype, that did not dent Sara's popularity in any manner.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has an interesting lineup of upcoming movies, from Coolie No 1 to Rannbhoomi. But what's intriguing is the fact that Sara is paired opposite Varun Dhawan in both these films.

(Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

