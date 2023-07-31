Sara Ali Khan Shares Photos With Ranveer Singh From RARKPK, Pens A Note

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh share a strong bond. The two recently appeared together Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Kerdarnath star made a cameo in the Ranveer-led romantic drama. The actress has now given a shoutout for her co-star wishing him the best for his new release. She also shared stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

3 things you need to know

Sara Ali Khan's first 2 films - Kedarnath and Simmba released in quick succession in December of 2018.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt released in theatres on July 28.

Sara appears in a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sara Ali Khan gives a shoutout to Ranveer Singh

Rocky Randhawa's introductory song was one of the big highlights of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It featured cameos from many stars. One of them being Sara Ali Khan. Saif's daughter took to her Instagram handle to share a few stills of herself along with Ranveer Singh from the song and give him a shoutout. He called him 'her Simmba' and everybody else's Rocky.

(A still of Sara Ali Khan alongside Ranveer Singh in her cameo for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram)



Her caption read, "Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky Dahadte raho." The song, besides Sara, had special appearances from other stars as well. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were all a part of the song introducing Ranveer's Rocky.

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh go a long way back



Sara Ali Khan made her debut with 2018 film Kedarnath which released on December 7. Within weeks, Khan had her second release with Rohit Shetty Simmba which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead. It was a pleasant surprise for fans to see them together again. Sara will soon be seen in film Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is, meanwhile, currently running in theatres.