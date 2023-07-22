Sara Ali Khan Turns Tour Guide In Video From Amarnath Yatra

Sara Ali Khan often uses social media to share photos from her trips . This helps the actress stay connected with her fans. She previously posted snaps from her trips to Kashmir, Goa, and even Australia. Now, the Gaslight actress has shared a video from her spiritual trip to the Amarnath cave.

2 things you know need to know:

The actress often shares her travelogues on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara Ali Khan ventures to Amarnath temple

Sara Ali Khan recently gave fans a glimpse of her trip to the Amarnath cave. She shared a video on Instagram. In it, she is seen wearing a green tracksuit. She welcomed the viewers by saying, “Namaskar doston (welcome, friends)” and then started showing off the mountainous sights. In doing so, she channeled her inner guide. The actress also waved to the locals who are seen venturing towards the cave entrance as well. She captioned the post, “Jai baba barfani.”

Sara says she will continue to visit despite trolling

Sara Ali Khan often takes trips around holy places. Previously in June, she visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Her outfit for the trip was an ethnic one, as she wore a pink saree and put vermillion on her forehead. She then interacted with the priests. Then, in May, she paid a visit to Kedarnath and prayed to Lord Shiva.

However, she has often been trolled for these. Reacting to the same, the 27-year-old once asserted that her religious beliefs are personal and addedt hat she will not entertain any criticism over the same.

"I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy," she had said

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Murder Mubarak and Metro...In Dino in her kitty.