Sara Ali Khan Shares Pictures Of A Young Amrita Singh As She Turns 'a Quarter-century Old'

As Sara Ali Khan turns 25 today, August 12, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her mother, Amrita Singh, congratulating her for turning into a ‘human mom’ from being a ‘pup mom’. Sara Ali Khan shared two pictures of Amrita Singh, which features the actor flashing a big smile, as she hugs and plays with her pet dogs. Take a look at the picture shared:

'Turned a quarter-century old': Sara

Speaking about her birthday in the caption, Sara Ali Khan mentioned that she has completed a ‘quarter-century today’. Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans stormed the comment section and extended their warm birthday wishes to Sara. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture:

Earlier today, Sara Ali Khan’s step-mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, wished the actor and shared an unmissable throwback picture with her, which features a young Sara, gobbling up a pizza slice, while her father Saif Ali Khan glares at her with love. With the picture shared, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: ‘Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95 â¤ï¸. Eat loads of pizza ðŸ•. Big hug â¤ï¸’. Take a look at the picture shared:

Sara on the professional front

Sara and Kartik Aaryan's last release, Love Aaj Kal, chronicles the story of two individuals as they explore the journey of love, loss, and life in two different eras. Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020. The film was lauded for its gripping trailer, however, it failed to impress the masses in theatres and tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Recently, it was also announced that the actor will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re. The movie also features Akshay’s Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai.

