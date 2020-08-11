Google Launches 'People Cards', Virtual Visiting Cards-like Experience In India

Google has launched the “people cards” feature in India which will enable people to create their profile on Google’s search engine. India is the first country to receive it and the new feature brings a virtual visiting cards-like experience to Google Search. It also enables users to highlight their existing websites or social media profiles to give details about their identity to the public.

What is Google People cards?

People cards feature uses Google’s Knowledge Graph to display information provided by the users. The user will have to provide their mobile number and they also require to have a Google Account to create their profile on People Card on Google Search.

Initially, Google had brought the people card feature for mobile users. This meant that one needed to log in to their Google Account on their phone to create their public profile. Even though, at the moment, the new feature is available only in English, other languages will be added in the future.

The prime purpose of people cards is to allow individuals to have a public profile on Google Search. It will be displayed on top of all results. It was initially spotted as profile cards in February.

Lauren Clarke, the Product Manager for Search at Google wrote in a blog post the 'people cards' aims to provide ‘helpful and reliable information’ to the public. It allows options to all users to flag abuse, impersonation, or even low-quality content if they find anything off through people cards.

"We have a number of mechanisms to protect against abusive or spammy content, and if you come across low quality information or a card that you believe was created by an impersonator, you can tap the feedback link to let us know. If you no longer want your people card to appear in Search, you can delete it at any time", she wrote in the blog.

How to create your own people card on Google

Sign in to your Google account.

Search for ‘Add me to Search’.

Click on the option ‘Add yourself to Google Search’.

After selecting that option, you will be asked to provide your phone number which will be verified through a unique code to begin the process.

Google will offer a form to let you create your public profile.

Fill that, and you are good to go.

