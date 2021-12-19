Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan Shares Quirky Avatar Of Her 'Atrangi Re' Character Rinku; See Pic

Sara Ali Khan often shares glimpses from her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' and recently shared an all-new avatar of her on-screen character, Rinku

Sara Ali Khan often shares glimpses from her upcoming film Atrangi Re and recently shared an all-new avatar of her on-screen character, Rinku. The actor posted a picture of herself with a bat in her hand and hinted at some details about her character. The Aanand L Rai directorial will also see Dhanusha and Akshay Kumar take on pivotal roles. The film will get a digital release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of all-new avatar of Atrangi Re's Rinku

The actor posted a picture on her Instagram story of herself in an ethnic outfit. Over the outfit, she wore a jacket and appeared to be on the set for her next film, Atrangi Re. She also had on elegant jewellery but was seen swinging a cricket bat with her hands. In the caption, she asked her fans and followers if her on-screen character, Rinku also plays Cricket and told them they will hind out on December 24.

The actor has been extremely excited about her upcoming film and often shares glimpses from its scenes on social media. A song from the film titled Chaka Chak was recently released and the 26-year-old actor has been sharing clips of herself dancing to its beats with other actors including Ranveer Singh and Rupali Ganguly from the hit television series Anupamaa. She also shared a reel of herself dancing to the song in the most bizarre places. The video began with her grooving to its beats as she stood atop a ladder, after which she rushed into a crowded elevator and continued her dance. She danced at several locations including the washroom, which was on a bike, during her make-up session, near a fire extinguisher, in a staircase and also while eating. In the caption, she wrote, "#chakachak in #atrangi places💃💫⭐️ Hopefully, you guys aren’t making faces 🤡👀"

The upcoming film will see the Simmba actor in the midst of a love triangle and fans await its release eagerly. The poster of the film recently featured on New York's famous Times Square building and the actor's happiness knew no bounds. Sara Ali Khan mentioned she dreams had turned into a reality as she shared a picture of the iconic building with the poster of her next film on it. She wrote, "I had my dream in this city and now seeing it actualize here."

