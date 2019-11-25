Sara Ali Khan Vs Disha Patani - A Comparison Of Their Careers

Sara Ali Khan and Disha Patani are two of the most popular young-age actors in Bollywood. Starting their career a few years apart, they are hailed as contemporaries. While Disha Patani is a few films old, Sara Ali Khan is still a newbie.

Both Sara Ali Khan and Disha Patani have incidentally debuted opposite Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sushant was her co-actor in Sara’s debut movie Kedarnath (2018), he was Disha’s co-star the 2016 release, M.S. Dhoni: An Untold Story. Disha Patani’s had previously acted in one Telugu movie, Loafer (2015). Since then both have worked in a couple of films.

Sara Ali Khan vs Disha Patani- social media

Both actors are quite popular on social media. Disha Patani has an Instagram following of 27.3 million and Sara Ali Khan has a fan-following of 15.1 million followers even though she had joined recently. While Sara is on no other social media, Disha has both Twitter and Facebook accounts along with a YouTube channel. On Twitter, her fan following is 3.71 million and her YouTube channel has 117 thousand subscribers. Sara Ali Khan vs Disha Patani- social media

Sara Ali Khan vs Disha Patani- Movie Review

Disha Patani Sara Ali Khan Hindi Debut Film M.S. Dhoni Kedarnath Debut film collection ₹ 119 crores ₹ 70 crores Highest-grossing film Bharat Simba Grossing film collection ₹ 197 crores ₹ 239 crores

While Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie, Kedarnath, was a dud at the box-office, Disha Patani’s Bollywood debut, M.S. Dhoni: An Untold Story, was a whopping success. Since then, both Disha and Sara have worked in only a couple of films. Disha Patani has starred in Kung Fu Yoga and Bharat. She is also currently working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars Salman Khan. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has starred in only Simba. But she has finished shooting for the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan.

Both Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan have a couple of movies in their kitty. Disha Patani’s next Bollywood ventures include KTina, Sangamithra, Bruce Lee, Malang and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On the other hand, Sara will next be seen in Love Aaj Kal 2, ShaRaRaRa and Coolie No. 1.

