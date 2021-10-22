Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan Wishes Amit Shah On His Birthday; Sends 'Warmest Wishes & Regards' To HM

Sara Ali Khan took to Twitter to wish Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday. Several other public figures also wished the Gandhinagar MP

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Sara Ali Khan

Image: PTI/Instagram


As Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took to Twitter to extend her greetings to him. Several other public figures, leaders and politicians from across the country also greeted Amit Shah. 

Sara Ali Khan tweeted:

Here are some other warm birthday wishes from personalilities across the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah was born in Gujarat in 1964 and has long been a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was even a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party stormed to power at the Centre. Shah became a part of the Modi government as Home Minister after it took charge for a second term in 2019.

Seva Setu event in Gujarat to mark Amit Shah's birthday

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend a Seva Setu programme at Manipur village near Ahmedabad on Friday on the occasion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's birthday. Programmes of Gujarat CM have been organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shah to mark his birthday, an official release said on Thursday.

Under this programme, locals get various documents and certificates, such as income certificates, widow pension, caste certificate and duplicate ration card, at their doorstep without having to visit government offices. As announced earlier, the seventh phase of the state government's 'Seva Setu' initiative would kick start across the state on October 22.

