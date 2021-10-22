Sara Ali Khan Wishes Amit Shah On His Birthday; Sends 'Warmest Wishes & Regards' To HM

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took to Twitter to extend her greetings to him. Several other public figures, leaders and politicians from across the country also greeted Amit Shah.

Sara Ali Khan tweeted:

Warmest birthday wishes and regards to the Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji. — Sara Ali Khan (@SaraAliKhan) October 22, 2021

Here are some other warm birthday wishes from personalilities across the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2021

Birthday greetings to Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji. I pray for your healthy and long life. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 22, 2021

I convey my best wishes to @AmitShah ji on his birthday.



May you continue to inspire the Nation with your selfless and tireless ‘Jan Seva.'#HBDayAmitShah pic.twitter.com/omAwChrSVd — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) October 22, 2021

Greetings and warm wishes to Union Home Minister and our senior colleague, Shri @AmitShah on his birthday. He is making tremendous efforts to ensure a safe and secure India. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 22, 2021

Wishing Hon’ble @HMOIndia Shri. @AmitShah ji a very Happy Birthday. May Lord Venkateshwara bless you with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of the nation. #HBDAmitShah @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/cxN1SFkbhP — S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) October 22, 2021

Warm Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji , May the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and a long life in the service of our Nation. Your dedication towards the nation is a source of inspiration for us.#HBDAmitShah pic.twitter.com/eYet9LIcLh — M Chuba Ao (@MChubaAo) October 22, 2021

My heartfelt greetings & best wishes to https://t.co/3uKbVWMuWf Sri @AmitShah ji on his 57 th birthday. May Lord Balaji Bless him with great health and long life.🙏 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) October 22, 2021

Amit Shah was born in Gujarat in 1964 and has long been a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was even a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party stormed to power at the Centre. Shah became a part of the Modi government as Home Minister after it took charge for a second term in 2019.

Seva Setu event in Gujarat to mark Amit Shah's birthday

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend a Seva Setu programme at Manipur village near Ahmedabad on Friday on the occasion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's birthday. Programmes of Gujarat CM have been organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shah to mark his birthday, an official release said on Thursday.

Under this programme, locals get various documents and certificates, such as income certificates, widow pension, caste certificate and duplicate ration card, at their doorstep without having to visit government offices. As announced earlier, the seventh phase of the state government's 'Seva Setu' initiative would kick start across the state on October 22.