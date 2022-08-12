Ever since her debut in 2018, Sara Alia Khan has become one of the most sought-after actors in Bolywood. The actor has entertained the audience with her films Simmba, Atrangi Re and more over the years. However, she is also known for her humble and down-to-earth nature and her 'Namaste Darshako' series on Instagram. As Sara Ali Khan turned a year older on August 12, several Bollywood divas penned sweet messages for her on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan share a close bond with each other and are often seen celebrating on several occasions. As Sara Ali Khan turned 27, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable childhood picture of the Kedarnath actor with her father Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan could be seen kissing baby Sara. Sharing the adorable photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday darling Sara. Unlimited (pizza) and (cake) for you today."

Anushka Sharma also sent birthday wishes to Sara Ali Khan via Instagram. The Chakda Xpress star shared a picture of Sara and wished her a happy birthday. She also wished love and light for her.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday pen hilarious birthday notes for Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor shared an unseen picture with Sara Ali Khan from one of their vacations. In the picture, the two friends could be seen sporting warm clothes as they posed in front of a temple. Sharing the photo, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "HBD @saraalikhan95 I hope the sun and moon always shine the brightest on you and for you. Hope this year is filled a thousand cray travel adventures but even more adventures on films and with characters that you truly love. It's always a riot with you even when my face is frozen and blue under a monkey cap. Love you!"

Ananya Panday also shared an unseen picture with Sara Alia Khan in which she could be seen sitting on the Simmba star's lap. Sharing the picture, Ananya Panday mentioned how there are no boundaries in between when she is with Sara. She wrote, "There's never any in between (or boundaries) with you. Happy birthday my wild child. Here's to many more adventures, laughter, food and awkward shared looks across rooms. love ya loads."

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan/@saraalikhan95/@janhvikapoor