Sara Ali Khan Roots For Herself On 27th Birthday; Talks About Self-love In Heartfelt Note

Sara Ali Khan has become one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood following her performances in Atrangi Re, Simmba and more. The actor turned 27 years old today, August 12, and penned a heartfelt note for herself to mark the occasion. Taking to her social media handle, the Kedarnath star shared a picture of herself in the gym and penned a short message on self-love. The actor, who's currently vacationing in New York, also recently visited her alma mater Columbia University and dropped glimpses from her 2016 graduation ceremony.

Sara Ali Khan roots for herself on her 27h birthday

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, August 12, the actor dropped a stunning picture of her posing on a treadmill in her gym wear. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul". Take a look.

Sara also received a special mention from her close pal Janhvi Kapoor, who took to her Instagram story and dropped an adorable glimpse from one of their getaways. In the caption, she wrote, "HBD @saraalikhan95. I hope the sun and moon shine the brightest on you and for you. Hope this year is filled with a thousand crazy travel adventures but even more adventures in films and with characters that you truly love. It's always a riot with you even when my face is frozen and blue under a monkey cap. Love you."

Sara Ali Khan wishes 'darling' brothers on Raksha Bandhan 2022

Sara also shared heartfelt notes for her brothers Ibrahim, Jehangir and Taimur Ali Khan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022. Dropping a photo collage of her special moments with Ibrahim, Sara mentioned, "Happiest Rakhi to the best brother in the whole wide universe. I love you so much more than you know. Missing you extra today. Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. I promise to break whoever and whatever tries to hurt you (unless it's the phone that's shooting our knock-knock jokes)."

She further dropped pictures with her dad Saif Ali Khan and his sons Jeh and Taimur. "Happiest Rakhi to these darling boys. Love you three," she stated.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95