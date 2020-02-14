Sara Ali Khan's Videos From 'Love Aaj Kal' Promotions Are Fun To Watch; Check Them Out

While Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were promoting Love Aaj Kal in full swing offline, they also made many efforts to promote the film online as well. With videos, BTS pictures, and amazing stories, Sara filled up her Instagram for her fans to see. Take a look at a few of the promotional videos that the actor shared on her social media.

Promotional videos from Sara's social media for the Love Aaj Kal promotions

In one of the videos, the actor is seen promoting the film with Kartik Aaryan where the duo has added a different twist to one of their songs. They posed a challenge for their fans to perform the hook step for the Haan Main Galat from the film. The challenge was to do the hook step with a twist.

ALSO READ | 'Love Aaj Kal' Star Sara Ali Khan Likes Paparazzi Attention For THIS Reason

For the release of their song Haan Main Galat, the makers adopted an out of the box technique to launch the video. The duo posted a video on their social media where they are both wearing headphones. Kartik Aaryan asks her if it is time and she says almost and then they reveal that the song is out now. Sara addresses the fans telling them to catch the entire song.

To promote another song titled Shayad from the film, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media to post a boomerang with her co-star Kartik aaryan. In the video, they are both sitting on a bike and look at each other in one moment and look at the camera and pose in the next moment. In the caption, Sara reveals that they are hoping that the song helps their love chords to strike.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Gets 'nervous' For Sara Ali Khan In This 'Love Aaj Kal' BTS Pic

When the couple was set to visit the sets of Bigg Boss 13, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media to announce it. She posted a video of themselves where Sara is seen happily chatting with Salman Khan. She later addresses the fans with Kartik, telling them they are leaving but just for a while as the fans can soon catch them on Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Schools Fan, Asks 'bhabhi Kisko Bola'; Kartik Aaryan Cracks Up, Watch Video

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's Zoe In 'Love Aaj Kal': What Do We Know And What To Expect?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.