Sara Ali Khan's Zoe In 'Love Aaj Kal': What Do We Know And What To Expect?

Sara Ali Khan's fans are excited about the release of her new film Love Aaj Kal. Since her entry into Bollywood, Sara has been a fan favourite. Though she is just a few films old, she has managed to capture everyone's heart with her acting skills and hit films. As her movies releases today, let us take a look at her character, Zoe.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

What do we know and expect from Sara Ali Khan's role in Love Aaj Kal

What We Know

Her new film Love Aaj Kal talks about a modern-day romance with hints of some past life love story. Sara plays the character of Zoe in the film and was loved by fans in the trailer of the film. She is seen as an outspoken and carefree girl in the trailer of the film. The character also has moments of sensitivity filled with hilarious quirks.

What we can expect

While the character of Veer is seen as an old school romantic, Sara’s character most likely will be unlike him. Zoe may be the new age girl filled with values of modernity and feminism's answer to patriarchy. She might even come off as a woman who puts her career ahead of everything else. However, following the narrative of the trailer, she may struggle to choose between love and career. How she manages to strike a balance between the two may just go on to become the story the film wants to convey.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

