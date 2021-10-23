'Sardar Udham' Actor Banita Sandhu Opens Up About Depression, Says She Lives With It

Banita Sandhu was most recently seen in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham. The actor appeared in an interview with Pinkvilla and opened up about being diagnosed with depression. She also spoke about how she copes with it, with the help of therapy and support from loved ones.

Banita Sandhu opens up about being diagnosed with depression

Banita Sandhu first made her debut in the film industry with Varun Dhawan in the film October. She recently spoke to Pinkvilla in an interview and shared with the publication her battle with depression. She mentioned that she has been dealing with it for about three years now and also said it was something she would 'always battle and live with.' She credited therapy and support from her loved ones for being able to handle it better as time passed. The actor mentioned that she got better before the pandemic took over the world and mentioned that depression helped her prepare for it. Sandhu said in the interview that she learnt that her mental health needs are important and listed her needs too. They included 'family, food and being able to creatively stimulate' her mind.

Having said that, she also mentioned that the pandemic was indeed difficult for her, but she was 'better equipped' as compared to others who had not yet 'acknowledged mental health before the pandemic'. She called her depression a 'blessing in disguise' and mentioned that her mental health keeps her 'grounded' and in check with what is important in life.

Banita Sandhu was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial venture, Sardar Udham. She took on the role of Reshma in the film that also saw Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Kirsty Averton, and Amol Parashar. The actor had earlier spoken to the same publication about her role in the film and mentioned that the length of the role did not bother her. She emphasised that her job as an actor was to 'do great work'. Sandhu also mentioned that she would rather have a 'smaller role in a great film, especially a masterpiece like Sardar Udham, than a big role in a rubbish film'.

(Image: Instagram/@banitasandhu)