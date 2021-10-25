'Sardar Udham' Not In Oscars Fray For 'harping On' About Jallianwala Bagh & The British?

The news of Tamil film, Koozhangal (Pebbles) becoming India's official Oscar entry in the Best International Feature Film category recently made the news. The film was one of the 14 that were in the running to get a shot at being nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards. One of the 14 films was also Vicky Kaushal's most recent release, Sardar Udham, and here's why it did not make the cut at the meeting held on Saturday to discuss the same.

Why did the Vicky Kaushal-starrer not make the cut to be India's official entry for Oscars?

As the 94th edition of the Academy Awards are gearing up to take place on March 27, 2022, India announced its official entries on Saturday. The jury that came to the decision included Indraadip Dasgupta, who elaborated on why Sardar Udham, which was helmed by Shoojit Sircar, will not be getting the chance to feature at Oscars 2022.

Speaking to Times of India, he said that although the film has incredible cinematography, it is a little lengthy and 'harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident'. He also mentioned that the film was a lavish one, based on the life of an unsung freedom fighter of India, but that it 'projects our hatred towards the British'. He stated that in the era of globalization it was unfair to hold such hatred. He compared it to Koozhanga, which emerged as the chosen entry for India at the Oscars. He mentioned that the Vinothraj PS directorial had a global appeal and was 'a truly Indian film'. He mentioned that the Tamil film has no agenda behind it and was the 'most honest film' among all the contenders. The film starring Karuththadaiyaan and Chellapandi revolved around an alcoholic, abusive husband, whose wife leaves him and runs off after experiencing suffering at his hands. He then takes his young son and sets out to find her and bring her back.

Sumit Basu, who was also part of the jury mentioned that Sardar Udham was hailed for its camera work, editing and cinematic quality. However, he stated that the film had a 'delayed climax' and it took viewers a lot of time to feel the emotions of the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sardar Udham released on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video and also starred Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Stephen Hogan and others.

The Film Federation of India holds the power to decide which title will be the country's entry into the Academy Awards. The jury consists of 15 members and is headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun. The jury carefully considered 14 films before announcing Koozhangal as its top pick in Kolkata on Saturday.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal