'Sardar Udham' Review: Netizens Call It Powerful, Wish 'the British Would See It Too'

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham released on Prime Video on October 16 and has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film gives a glimpse into the untold story of the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and how he single-handedly planned a mission that shook the British Empire. Netizens took to Twitter and flooded the micro-blogging site with reviews of the movie and hailed the way director, Shoojit Sircar depicted the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in the movie and also praised Kaushal's performance.

The biographical movie led by Vicky Kaushal chronicles the story of the legendary Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. The film delves deeper into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Netizens took to Twitter and left the review for the movie and hailed the way the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was shown in the movie. Several netizens wrote that the movie deserved an Oscar and praised Kaushal's performance as the freedom fighter.

The audiences were left in awe of the scale of the movie and how it was evenly matched with international periodic films and many compared the movie to Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie Schindler's List that was based on Holocaust.

One user wrote, "Still cant over the visuals of Jallianwala Bagh massacre shown in #SardarUdham .. HEARTWRENCHING OF THE HIGHEST ORDER. The final nail on the coffin of colonial rule of Britishers in India. Hats off to #ShoojitSircar Sir for showing it as it happened in actual back then."

Another wrote, "Watching Schindler’s List was the last time when I cried like a baby while watching a movie. ‘#SardarUdham made me shiver in disbelief, anger, agony & despair. I have to watch it again probably to appreciate its brilliant screenplay, breathtaking cinematography & art direction." One user wrote, "One of the most powerful and impactful movies I have ever seen. Can’t stop thinking about the past. No film ever has covered the events so much in detail. Leaves an impact and respect for the revolutionaries whom we have forgotten. Ensure your kids and children watch this. #SardarUdham."

Just finished watching #SardarUdhamSingh ! Wish the Brits would see it too!! — Devang (@OhMaraBappa) October 18, 2021

One of the most powerful and impactful movies I have ever seen. Can’t stop thinking about past. No film ever has covered the events so much in detail. Leaves an impact and respect for the revolutionaries whom we have forgot. Ensure your kids and children watch this. #SardarUdham pic.twitter.com/GH8oKyPcDM — Rohit Verma 🇮🇳 (@erohitv) October 17, 2021

Just completed watching #SardarUdham on Amazon prime, and I have to tell you that it's one of the best movies Indian cinema has ever produced. I would really want this movie to get nominated for #oscars from india.@vickykaushal09 's acting was phenomenal!! Must watch movie!! — Soumya Sinha (@soumyasinha29) October 17, 2021

Still cant over the visuals of Jallianwala Bagh massacre shown in #SardarUdham .. HEARTWRENCHING OF THE HIGHEST ORDER.. The final nail on the coffin of colonial rule of Britishers in India.. Hats off to #ShoojitSircar Sir for showing it as it was happened in actual back then... pic.twitter.com/WFHS28S57v — Anshul Setiya (@SetiyaAnshul) October 18, 2021

Watching Schindler’s List was the last time when I cried like a baby while watching a movie.

‘#SardarUdham made me shiver in disbelief,anger,agony & despair.

I have to watch it again probably to appreciate its brilliant screenplay,breathtaking cinematography & art direction. pic.twitter.com/jEkfy2IYja — Snow🧩 (@zyadahorahahai) October 17, 2021

Minutes in #SardarUdham is outstanding work. Never ever made on Indian cinema. Heart wrenching and I donno how they had overcome the tragedy of #jalianwalabagh — Brahma (@TheOnlyBrahma) October 18, 2021

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09