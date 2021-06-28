Sardar Udham Singh: Amol Parashar Opens Up About Working With Director Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh is one of the most anticipated films that stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. As the look of Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham Singh has been in talks for over two years, the film also has several other actors in some major supporting roles. Amol Parashar also joined the cast of Sardar Udham Singh opposite Vicky Kaushal. Amol would be playing the role of Bhagat Singh in this biopic of the freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. He recently talked about his experience of working with the Piku director Shoojit Sircar.

Amol Parashar opens about working with director Shoojit Sircar

Amol Parashar recently appeared in an interview with SpotboyE. During the chat, Amol expressed his feelings about working with Shoojit Sircar and the main lead, Vicky Kaushal. He said how in several interviews of his life he has expressed his wish to work with Shoojit Sircar. His wish came true "swiftly" as everything happened in 20 days. Amol told SpotboyE how he met the director and shot the film within 20 days. While describing his experience, the TVF Tripling actor said the experience was very smooth and much similar to his experience of working with Konkona Sen Sharma and Alankrita Shrivastava. He further explained why the experience was similar and said that Shoojit Sircar had a collaborative nature that made him feel that they were making the film together.

When asked to add more to his experience, Amol expressed how calm, composed, focused, and humble Shoojit had been. He also hoped about getting to work with Sircar again as the entire experience was fulfilling for him. He also said how humble the environment of the shoot was under Sircar. While talking about his co-actors, Amol said he finds himself lucky to work with focused and hardworking co-stars who want to do well for the entire film. Amol had worked with Konkona Sen Sharma in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Radhika Madan in the upcoming film Feels Like Ishq and Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham Singh. Apart from Vicky and Amol, Sardar Udham Singh cast has Banita Sandhu, Stephen Hogan, Sam Redford, and Kristy Averton.

IMAGE: AMOL PARASHAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.