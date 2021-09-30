'Sardar Udham' Trailer Traces India's Dark Chapter, Vicky Kaushal Plays 'man Unforgotten'

After starring in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has signed on for two movies related to India's real-life fights. He has signed the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw, one of the key figures of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and another on Sardar Udham Singh, a revolutionary from India's fight for freedom from the British. While netizens wait for the former, the latter is gearing up for release in just over weeks.

Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the trailer of Sardar Udham, and it promises an intense story behind the revolutionary. Vicky promises a gripping movie on how Singh plotted revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the key figure responsible for the tragic incident, considered among the darkest chapters in Indian history.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham trailer released

The trailer of Sardar Udham starts with the introduction of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with words like '1650 rounds fired', 'a brutal bloodbath.' A voice-over can be heard, "Indians never forget their enemies. They strike them down even after 20 years" and that gives a glimpse of the lengthy battle that Sardar Udham Singh waged for his revenge. The trailer showcases how Sardar Udham lands in London and then is asked to attend the Church and the cinema, to establish his fake identities.



Vicky could be seen explaining to his teammates one of the reasons why he decides to assassinate Michael O'Dwyer in London, "If we strike in London, our message will go to the world". He promises to show his 'fight in a different way.' Vicky seems to have put in intense efforts for his move, as was evident in his different looks, be it the clean-shaven look, the bearded avatar while in custody or when he asserts, 'Tell people I was a revolutionary' as the British officers punish him in jail. He captioned the trailer as the story of a 'man unforgotten' and of a 'journey unmatched.'

Sardar Udham is being helmed by acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar. The movie also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar. The movie will be releasing on Amazon Prime on October 16.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09