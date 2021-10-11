'Sardar Udham': Vicky Kaushal Shares Real & Reel Glimpses From Upcoming Film

Actor Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor has been promoting his film on various platforms. Recently, he shared a throwback photo of Udham Singh alongside his still from the movie.

Kaushal took to Instagram and shared the real-life photo of revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh with his picture as Udham Singh from the upcoming movie. '1938, Shepherd's Bush Gurudwara, London. Udham Singh (left) at langar seva. On the right, the meticulous craftsmanship of Shoojit da and team in recreating the moment for #SardarUdham,' he captioned the photo.

Soon fans were all praise for Vicky's look. While a fan wrote, 'Just wow,' another fan commented, 'this pic gave me goosebumps.'

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal reveals Sardar Udham Singh was part of British film

Earlier, the Masaan actor had shared yet another look from the movie and revealed Sardar Udham Singh worked in a British film, The Elephant Man, in 1937. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Vicky posted a still from his upcoming movie in which he donned a brown leather jacket on grey pants with vintage goggles on while he posed with a motorbike. Sharing the photo, he wrote '1937. During his years in London, Udham explored various vocations, one of which was working as a background artist in a British Film called - The Elephant Man.' Take a look:

More on Sardar Udham Singh

Helmed by critically acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar, the film charts the journey of Udham Singh who was known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940 after the scarring Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Work, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance. The film will release on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

Most recently, Vicky along with Shoojit Sircar graced The Kapil Sharma Show for film promotions. In a chat with host Kapil Sharma, the actor reacted to a funny news article about him meeting Katrina Kaif, with whom he speculated to be in a relationship.

Besides Sardar Udham Singh, the actor will also be seen in Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and Mr Lele. His modern-day mythology, Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on hold.

(Image: Insta-Vickykaushal09)