Satish Kaushik Calls Out GoAir's 'dubious Ways' To Fleece Passengers; Airline Responds

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik recently took to his Twitter to accuse GoAir airline of fleecing its passengers through 'dubious ways'. The veteran actor-filmmaker narrated an unpleasant experience after booking tickets from Mumbai to Dehradun involving the middle seat. However, the airline sold the middle seat to another passenger who refused to take an alternative offered.

This led to the veteran artist offering the passenger the middle seat. Despite the inconvenience and a mishap at the end of the airline, Kaushik claimed that GoAir failed to compensate for it.

Satish Kaushik accuses GoAir of fleecing passengers

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 66-year-old started narrating the experience by writing, ''It is very very sad that @GoFirstairways has to use dubious ways to earn money from passengers.'' He further detailed that his office booked two tickets for Satish Kaushik and Ajay Rai along with the middle seat for Rs 25,000. After revealing that GoAir sold the middle seat to another passenger, Kaushik contacted 'Mr Zubin from Go First' who offered the passenger a seat on the next flight.

It is very very sad that @GoFirstairways has to use dubious ways to earn money from passengers. My office booked two seats (Satish Kaushik/Ajay Rai) in the first row with middle seat also and paid 25K in G8 2315 from Mum-Dehradun on 23rd June. But alas they sold the middle — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 25, 2022

seat to another passenger inspite of my office paying for it. Mr Zubin from Go First tried to help by telling the other passenger that he will adjust him next flight since the flight was full and there was no seat but that passenger was adamant. After the fellow passenger did — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 25, 2022

The veteran filmmaker revealed that the passenger was 'adamant' and added, ''I decided to offer the seat to him. Zubin and air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me. Air hostess told me that I will mail her airline office about this unfortunate glitch from their side and give you an apology.''

not get seat and flight was in hold I decided to offer the seat to him. Zubin and air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me. Air hostess told me that I will mail her airline office about this unfortunate glitch from their side and give — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 25, 2022

you an apology. Zubin told me that I will inform the office get refund the money for that seat. I told Zubin that it will never happen and as I thought that actually happened. Zubin my office is contacting the customer care and they are saying what I expected, NO REFUND. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 25, 2022

Mr Zubin assured Satish Kaushik that he would get a full refund for his payment. Kaushik wrote in a follow-up tweet, ''I told Zubin that it will never happen and as I thought that actually happened. Zubin my office is contacting the customer care and they are saying what I expected, NO REFUND,''

Is it right ?? Is this the way to earn extra money by harassing a passenger. It is not about getting refund but it is about voicing your grievance. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 25, 2022

Without mincing words, Kaushik accused the airline by tweeting, ''Is it right ?? Is this the way to earn extra money by harassing a passenger. It is not about getting refund but it is about voicing your grievance.''

I could have hold the flight but my goodness and holding the passengers for more hours after three hours of torturous delay did not allow me to do that. Good luck #GoFirstairways — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 25, 2022

In a response to Satish Kaushik's lengthy Twitter thread, GoAir provided a standard response to the actor by tweeted, ''Dear Satish, we thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience caused. You will positively hear from our office soon.'' It is still unknown whether the veteran actor received his refund from GoAir.

Dear Satish, we thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience caused. You will positively hear from our office soon. — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 25, 2022

Image: PTI