Satish Kaushik Calls Out GoAir's 'dubious Ways' To Fleece Passengers; Airline Responds

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik took to his social media to narrate his grievance during his flight from the GoAir airlines. Read his Twitter thread below.

Image: PTI


Filmmaker Satish Kaushik recently took to his Twitter to accuse GoAir airline of fleecing its passengers through 'dubious ways'. The veteran actor-filmmaker narrated an unpleasant experience after booking tickets from Mumbai to Dehradun involving the middle seat. However, the airline sold the middle seat to another passenger who refused to take an alternative offered. 

This led to the veteran artist offering the passenger the middle seat. Despite the inconvenience and a mishap at the end of the airline, Kaushik claimed that GoAir failed to compensate for it. 

Satish Kaushik accuses GoAir of fleecing passengers

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 66-year-old started narrating the experience by writing, ''It is very very sad that @GoFirstairways has to use dubious ways to earn money from passengers.'' He further detailed that his office booked two tickets for Satish Kaushik and Ajay Rai along with the middle seat for Rs 25,000. After revealing that GoAir sold the middle seat to another passenger, Kaushik contacted 'Mr Zubin from Go First' who offered the passenger a seat on the next flight. 

The veteran filmmaker revealed that the passenger was 'adamant' and added, ''I decided to offer the seat to him. Zubin and air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me. Air hostess told me that I will mail her airline office about this unfortunate glitch from their side and give you an apology.''

Mr Zubin assured Satish Kaushik that he would get a full refund for his payment. Kaushik wrote in a follow-up tweet, ''I told Zubin that it will never happen and as I thought that actually happened. Zubin my office is contacting the customer care and they are saying what I expected, NO REFUND,''

Without mincing words, Kaushik accused the airline by tweeting, ''Is it right ?? Is this the way to earn extra money by harassing a passenger. It is not about getting refund but it is about voicing your grievance.''

In a response to Satish Kaushik's lengthy Twitter thread, GoAir provided a standard response to the actor by tweeted, ''Dear Satish, we thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience caused. You will positively hear from our office soon.'' It is still unknown whether the veteran actor received his refund from GoAir. 

Image: PTI

