Satish Kaushik Funeral: Anupam Kher, Sham Kaushal And Family Bid Tearful Farewell

Satish Kaushik was laid to rest in a Versova crematorium in Mumbai on March 9. His final journey began from his residence in Yari Road, Mumbai. Anupam Kher accompanied the mortal remains of his close friend inside the ambulance. Satish's family members could not hold back their tears as they bid adieu to the filmmaker-actor. At the crematorium ground, the scene was emotional. His family members performed the final rituals.

Earlier in the day, Satish's residence in Mumbai was crowded by his film industary colleagues who came to pay their last respects and offer their condolences to the family memebers. The mood was sombre. Among those present at his home were filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, producer Boney Kapoor, Raza Murad, Abhishek Bachchan, Sikander Kher, Ranbir Kapoor, AShoke Pandit, Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher and others.

There was an outpour of messages on social media as netizens rememberd the beloved comedian actor for his funny and memorable roles.

Satish Kaushik's funeral

At Satish Kaushik's funeral, Sudhir Mishra, Anupam Kher, Sikander Kher, Ritesh Sidhwani, Raj Babbar, Yashpal Sharma, Sham Kaushal and others were seen.

Satish Kaushik cause of death

Satish Kaushik died due to a cardiac arrest on March 9 in Delhi. His manager Santosh Rai said that the late actor complained of breathlessness and called him up late at night. Santosh accompanied him to a hospital in Gurugram but he could not survive. Satish passed away in the early hours of March 9.