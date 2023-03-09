Satish Kaushik Reportedly Fell Sick At Friend's Farmhouse, Complained Of Breathlessness

Satish Kaushik died due to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of March 9, his post mortem report confirmed. The actor-filmmaker was in Delhi for Holi celebrations where he fell sick. His manager Santosh Rai confirmed that Satish complained of breathlessness late at night at a farmhouse in Bijwasan, Delhi and called him up. Rai accompanied him to a hospital in Gurugram in a car.

No foul play in Satish Kaushik's death

As per the sources, according to the initial post-mortem report of Satish Kaushik, no injury marks were found on the body. "Cardiac arrest was the cause of death of Satish Kaushik. No injury marks over the body. No alcohol was found in his body. No foul play was found. Blood and viscera samples have been preserved and sent for investigation," said sources.

Delhi Police is also carrying out routine proceedings to ascertain if the veteran actor's demise occurred under mysterious circumstances or if the person died of unnatural causes. The police is carrying out routine proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc).

Manager accompanied Satish Kaushik to hospital

Satish Kaushik's manager Santosh Rai accompanied the late filmmmaker-actor to a hospital in Gurugram after he complained of breathlessness. "I had brought him to the hospital. He slept at 10.30 pm and called me at 12.10 am, complaining of breathlessness," Rai said.

Sastish Kaushik fell ill at friend's farmhouse

Satish Kaushik was in Delhi before his demise. He reportedly fell sick at a friend's farmhouse in the city, where he arrived on Wednesday for Holi celebrations.

Meanwhile, his mortal remains arrived in Mumbai in an air ambulance. Celebritries including Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Johnny Lever, Sikander Kher, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Bedi, Rakesh Roshan and others arrived at Satish's residence in Yari Road, Versova to pay their last respects to him.